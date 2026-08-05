Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 5 (ANI): Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Chairperson Payal Kanodia on Wednesday hailed the country's para-athletes for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, saying they deserve recognition for bringing pride to India.

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She said honouring the athletes would boost their confidence, inspire future success and help showcase India's Paralympians on the global stage, especially with the country set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

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Six of 16 athletics medals, including three gold medals, came from para-athletes, while a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight para-powerlifting category by Jhandu Kumar marked this as the best CWG campaign ever for para-athletes, with a total of seven medals.

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"It is a moment of immense pride for India that our para-athletes have won medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. It is important to appreciate and felicitate our Paralympians to motivate them to achieve even greater success and win more medals for the country in the future, as such recognition boosts their confidence and morale," Kanodia told ANI.

"With India set to host the Commonwealth Games, we must continue to highlight our Paralympians on global platforms and celebrate their achievements. This ceremony was organised with the aim of encouraging our athletes and recognising their contributions. As a tribute, we have also planted hundreds of trees in the names of our Paralympians," she added.

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Soman Rana said winning Commonwealth Games gold has strengthened his confidence, but his focus has already shifted to the Asian Games as he continues his long-term pursuit of a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Rana created history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in the men's F57 shot put at the Commonwealth Games. Rana capped a memorable campaign in Glasgow by producing a best throw of 13.40m to clinch gold in the men's F57 shot put final.

"My immediate focus is on the Asian Games. I won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, and now that the Commonwealth Games are over, I have started preparing for the next challenge. I have already won medals at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, and my ultimate goal is to win a medal at the 2028 Olympics. That remains my main focus," Rana told ANI.

Compatriot Shubham Juyal secured silver with an effort of 13.28m, completing India's first-ever one-two finish in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

Juyal credited the Paralympic Committee of India's meticulous planning and a 40-day training camp in Bengaluru for India's successful Commonwealth Games campaign.

"There are several important events ahead, including the Paralympic Games and the World Championships next year, but my ultimate focus is the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. The immediate target is the World Championships, where I want to perform well. Since the World Championships provide an opportunity to earn Paralympic quotas, it is a very important event for me at this stage," Juyal said.

"The Paralympic Committee of India planned everything in a very organised manner from selecting athletes to deciding the strategy and execution. Before the Commonwealth Games, we also had a 40-day camp in Bengaluru, which helped us prepare thoroughly. By the time we reached the Games, our focus was only on executing the plans, and that preparation played a major role in helping us win medals," he added.

India concluded a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze to finish fourth in the overall standings. The contingent matched the fourth-place finish achieved at Birmingham 2022 despite competing in a significantly reduced sports programme, with Ahmedabad now set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

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