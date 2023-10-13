Recovered Gill trains at nets

PTI

The Indian camp had a reason to smile today as Shubman Gill, recovering from dengue, was back in the nets, raising hopes of a return for the game against Pakistan. However, it can’t be confirmed whether the team would risk picking Gill for the marquee match. The 22-year-old has already missed the first two games but he might just make it to the fold. In fact, to facilitate a special net session for Gill ahead of the team’s arrival here, the Indian team released its left-arm throwdown expert Nuwan Seneviratne on Wednesday itself. Gill arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium after 11 am.

