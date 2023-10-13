Recovered Gill trains at nets

The Indian camp had a reason to smile today as Shubman Gill, recovering from dengue, was back in the nets, raising hopes of a return for the game against Pakistan. However, it can’t be confirmed whether the team would risk picking Gill for the marquee match. The 22-year-old has already missed the first two games but he might just make it to the fold. In fact, to facilitate a special net session for Gill ahead of the team’s arrival here, the Indian team released its left-arm throwdown expert Nuwan Seneviratne on Wednesday itself. Gill arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium after 11 am.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM