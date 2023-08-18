Recurve archers bag two bronze medals in World Cup Stage 4

Paris, August 17
India’s recurve archers clinched two bronze medals in the team events at the World Cup Stage 4 here today.
The Indian men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke defeated Spain’s Andres Temino, Yun Sanchez and Pablo Acha 6-2 (54-56, 57-55, 56-54, 57-55) in the bronze medal playoff. The second-seeded Indian team misfired in their semifinal loss against Chinese Taipei to miss out on the gold medal match. They lost their last-four contest 0-6 (54-56, 47-58, 55-56).
The women’s team also met with a similar fate as they put up a sloppy show to lose 0-6 (52-57, 47-56, 52-53) by their Chinese Taipei rivals in the semifinals.
In the bronze medal playoff, however, the trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur overcame a two-set deficit to beat Mexico 5-4 (52-55, 52-53, 55-52, 54-52) (27-25) in a shoot-off.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
Police constable rapes woman in Rajasthan's Dausa, cops let him go
The constable is on the run and has been suspended along wit...