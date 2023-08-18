Recurve archers bag two bronze medals in World Cup Stage 4

PTI

Paris, August 17

India’s recurve archers clinched two bronze medals in the team events at the World Cup Stage 4 here today.

The Indian men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke defeated Spain’s Andres Temino, Yun Sanchez and Pablo Acha 6-2 (54-56, 57-55, 56-54, 57-55) in the bronze medal playoff. The second-seeded Indian team misfired in their semifinal loss against Chinese Taipei to miss out on the gold medal match. They lost their last-four contest 0-6 (54-56, 47-58, 55-56).

The women’s team also met with a similar fate as they put up a sloppy show to lose 0-6 (52-57, 47-56, 52-53) by their Chinese Taipei rivals in the semifinals.

In the bronze medal playoff, however, the trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur overcame a two-set deficit to beat Mexico 5-4 (52-55, 52-53, 55-52, 54-52) (27-25) in a shoot-off.

