Recurve archers claim team silver & bronze

PTI

Hangzhou, October 6

A 13-year wait ended in archery today when the Indian men’s and women’s teams surpassed expectations to clinch a silver and bronze, respectively, their first medals since 2010, at the Asian Games here today.

Battling injuries, the recurve team of Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur and Bhajan Kaur defied odds to clinch a bronze medal in the morning session.

The fifth-seeded women’s trio dropped just one set to down their Vietnamese rivals 6-2 (56-52 55-56 57-50 51-48) and secure their first-ever Games medal in the Olympics discipline since Guangzhou 2010. “It was a very important medal for us. We have been practising for a lot of years,” said Simranjeet.

The women’s splendid show then rubbed off onto their male counterparts as Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke, and Dhiraj Bommadevara returned with a silver medal.

They defeated Bangladesh’s Sagor Islam, Hakim Rubel and Ruman Shana 5-3 (58-51 57-54 56-58 57-57) in a lopsided semifinal. But up against South Korea in the gold medal clash, the Indian trio faltered 1-5 (55-60 57-57 55-56).

