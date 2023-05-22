Recurve archers fail as India end 2nd

PTI

Shanghai, May 21

India’s recurve archers returned empty-handed to take some sheen off their spectacular show in the non-Olympics compound section in the World Cup Stage 2 here today. India finished second behind South Korea in the event with two gold and one bronze.

Making a comeback after skipping the season-opening Antalya leg last month, the mighty Koreans grabbed four gold, two silver and one bronze in the Olympics discipline to top the standings with 11 medals.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, who bagged a maiden World Cup bronze in Antalya, was the only hope after the seasoned duo of Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das and youngster Neeraj Chauhan made first-round exits.

But South Korea once again tormented India as Bommadevara lost 0-6 (29-30 28-29 29-30) to Oh Jin Hokey in straight sets to make a pre-quarterfinals exit.

In the recurve mixed team event, India were eliminated in the last-16 stage after the duo of Dhiraj and Simranjeet Kaur squandered an early lead to go down to their Indonesian rivals 2-6 (39-35 37-39 37-38 34-35).

That none of the recurve archers could even make the medal round was a grim reality check for the national federation, with just four months left for the Asian Games to begin.