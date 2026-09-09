"Red-ball remains my favourite format": Tilak Varma remains hopeful of earning a Test call-up

Chennai [India], September 9 (ANI): One of India’s T20I stars, Tilak Varma, who has played 64 white-ball internationals, is now aiming to break into the Indian Test team, with the batter saying that red-ball cricket remains his favourite format and his “A game.”

Varma has showcased his red-ball credentials in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, registering scores of 116*, 51* and 99 for South Zone.

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He is currently the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 266 runs, trailing only East Zone captain Ishan Kishan, who has amassed 409 runs.

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"I wouldn't necessarily say it [red-ball] cricket comes naturally. But I began my professional journey in red-ball cricket and played for many years with the red ball. Over the past few seasons, I've played a lot of white-ball cricket, but red-ball remains my favourite format - it's my A game," said Varma, as per Cricinfo.

Varma is currently leading South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. South Zone were bowled out for 336 in their first innings, conceding a massive 372-run lead to East Zone.

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Varma narrowly missed out on a century, top-scoring with a patient 99 off 211 balls. Devdutt Padikkal contributed 62 off 104 deliveries, while Chama V Milind added a valuable 43 off 68 balls.

Tilak, speaking on his approach, said the innings was important for him, but his primary focus was on the team’s needs. He adopted a patient, session-by-session approach rather than taking unnecessary risks.

"It's an important knock for me, but at the same point, I was only focused on what the team needed. I could have taken more chances before itself, but the plan was simply to take it session-by-session," he added.

Tilak also said he believed South Zone could have pushed for a draw by batting through sessions with steady partnerships, but the loss of wickets ultimately swung the result in East Zone’s favour.

"Cricket is a funny game - if you can bat out a session and if some other batsman stays with me, I was confident we could take it session-by-session and push for a draw. [But] Unfortunately, we lost wickets, and the result went in their [East's] favour," he said.

Coming to the match, East Zone strengthened their control on the Duleep Trophy 2026 final as they reached 212/5, leading by 584 runs in their second innings at stumps on Day 4 against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

East Zone, who had posted a giant total of 708 in their first innings, now lead by 584 runs. Kumar Kushagra remained unbeaten on 34 off 55 balls at the close of play, while Md Kounain Quraishi was also unbeaten on 26 off 30 deliveries. Kushagra struck three fours, while Quraishi hit two fours and a six. (ANI)

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