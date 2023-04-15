Redemption for Divyansh

Bhopal, April 14
Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, who recently lost his place in the Indian team for the upcoming Baku World Cup, regained his form while Sift Kaur Samra and Vijayveer Sidhu extended their domination in the national selection trials for pistol and rifle here today.
In Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon won the men’s and women’s skeet trials, respectively.
Anant won the skeet trials with 39 hits in the final. Overnight leader Gurjoat Singh Khangura of Punjab was second with 37, while Olympian Angad Bajwa was third with 17 hits. In the women’s event, Ganemat shot a 118 in the qualification to finish second to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, who topped with a 119, and then went on to win the semifinal with 29 hits and the final with 37 hits.
At the MP State Shooting Academy Range here, former world No. 1 Divyansh was in sensational form, logging a score of 636.3 in the men’s 10m air rifle T4 (fourth trial) qualification round. Besides the qualification round, he also topped the 25-shot ranking round and then beatSurya Pratap Singh Banshtu 16-12 in the gold medal match. Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra won the women’s T4 50m rifle 3 positions.
