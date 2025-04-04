DT
Reds restore 12-point lead with 1-0 win

Reds restore 12-point lead with 1-0 win

AP
London, Updated At : 08:45 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates scoring against Everton. REUTERS
Diogo Jota scored the goal that settled the Merseyside derby on Wednesday and kept Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge on track. The Portugal international’s second-half strike sealed a 1-0 win at Anfield and restored Liverpool’s 12-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the standings.

With just eight games remaining this season, this was one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of a record-equalling 20th English title for Arne Slot’s team. And it was Jota who came up with the decisive moment in the 57th minute when he twisted his way through the box and lashed a shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“We are chasing down the best possible season we can have and Everton showed today again how difficult it is to win a football game in the Premier League,” Slot said. “We know that we’re going to face eight very tough challenges, but as long as the players give as much as they did today and if (when) we play home games, the fans give us as much as they did today, we are in a very good position.”

The race for the Champions League remains tight after Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa all won.

Many City fans protested potential ticketing decisions by the club by sitting out the first nine minutes of the 2-0 win against Leicester. Newcastle beat Brentford 2-1, while Villa won 3-0 win at Brighton.

