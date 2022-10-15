Referee to cash in on 'Hand of God' ball

London, October 14

A former World Cup referee is about to cash in on his biggest mistake — to the tune of about $3 million.

The ball used when Diego Maradona scored his notorious ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup has been put up for auction by the Tunisian referee who was in charge of the game and missed soccer's most famous handball.

Graham Budd Auctions said on Thursday they expect the 36-year-old Adidas ball owned by ex-referee Ali Bin Nasser to fetch between $2.7 million and $3.3 million when it goes up for sale in Britain on November 16, four days before the World Cup in Qatar kicks off.

The ball auction comes amid a boom for sports memorabilia. The shirt worn by Argentina great Maradona in that game against England at the World Cup in Mexico was sold in May for $9.3 million, at the time the highest price paid at an auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. That was beaten by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card, which went for $12.6 million in New York in August. — AP