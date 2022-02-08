Spanish league: 10-man Barca win 4-2, leapfrog Atletico into 4th place

Madrid, February 7

Barcelona showed why they shouldn’t be discarded yet as a threat in Spanish soccer.

The Catalan club beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in the Spanish league to end a five-game winless run against Diego Simeone’s team on Sunday. Barcelona overtook Atletico to move to fourth and are back in the Champions League qualification places for the first time since the third round.

Real Madrid later increased their gap at the top over Sevilla to six points by beating Granada 1-0 at home.

Messi scores as PSG win

Paris: Lionel Messi had one of his best games for Paris Saint-Germain as the runaway leaders profited from bad goalkeeping to win 5-1 at defending champions Lille and move 13 points clear in the French league.

Welcome to the club

Venice: Dusan Vlahovic made a dream debut for Juventus, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Verona in the Serie A.

He’s joint top of the scoring charts with 18 goals. — AP

Finally, Senegal win their first African Cup

Yaounde (Cameroon): Sadio Mane finally delivered a first African Cup for Senegal, and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah could do nothing about it but stand and watch. Mane drilled the decisive penalty in a shootout into the bottom left corner to beat Salah and Egypt in Sunday’s final in Cameroon and make up for missing a penalty early in the game. AP

2 Senegal had lost two finals previously, including against Algeria at the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019. 3 All three of Egypt’s knockout games before the final also went to extra-time and two of them to penalties. They had won those shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals. 8 Had Egypt won the shootout, this would have been their record-extending eighth African title.

#soccer