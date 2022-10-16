Regasa, Cheptai win at Delhi Half Marathon; Sable lives up to top billing among Indians

PTI

New Delhi, October 16

Chala Regasa of Ethiopia and Kenya's Irine Cheptai produced impressive performances to claim the men's and women's titles respectively in elite races at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

Regasa won the race with a time of 1 hour 30 seconds, while Cheptai came up with a personal best of 1:06:42 to top the women's event.

In the Indian elite men's category, it was an incredible photo finish as defending champion Avinash Sable and Kartik Kumar took the first two positions respectively, receiving tremendous applause from spectators.

The duo clocked an identical 64 minutes, but it was the top-billed Sable who was declared the winner by the technical officials of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after going through the footage.

There were no surprises in the Indian women's elite race with Sanjivani Jadhav bagging the crown after two previous podium finishes, with a timing of 1:17:53.

Monika Athara and Priti Lamba were second and third with 1:18:39 and 1:19:06 respectively.

Regasa, 25, came out on top of a thrilling three-man battle over the final kilometre, sprinting away from Kenya's Felix Kipkoech and fellow Ethiopian Boki Diriba with 400 metre to take the USD 27,000 first prize cheque.

Kipkeoch finished second in 60:33, while the debutant Diriba, the Ethiopian U20 5000m champion on the track and still just 18, was third in 60:34.

The leading trio passed 20 km in 57:31 and duelled almost all the way to the finish line at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"The final two kilometre were tough, but I knew I had the speed to come out in front as I have a good background at shorter distances on the track," said Regasa.

The international women's race, however, was a one-woman show from just after halfway. Cheptai made a decisive move just after 12 kilometre and was never challenged before reducing her personal best by one second to 66:42.

Cheptai, who was in fourth place the last time, finished more than a minute in front of Ethiopia's 2022 World Athletics Championships 5000m bronze medallist Dawit Seyaum, who was second in 68:02.

Stella Chesang set a Ugandan record of 68:11 in third place. Returning to the venue where he became the first Indian to complete the half marathon in under 61 minutes in 2020, Sable said his plan was a little different this year.

Srinu Bugatha, a regular marathoner, finished third at 01:05:25. He was in a challenge with Man Singh (01:05:43) after Sable and Karthik broke away early.

Sanjivani was well ahead of the Indian pack right from the start and was hardly challenged by Monika and Priti.