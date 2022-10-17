Regasa, Cheptai win Delhi Half Marathon titles

PTI

New Delhi: Ethiopia’s Chala Regasa and Kenya’s Irine Cheptai produced impressive performances to claim the men’s and women’s titles, respectively, at the Delhi Half Marathon here today. In the Indian elite men’s category, it was an incredible photo finish as defending champion Avinash Sable edged out Kartik Kumar. There were no surprises in the Indian women’s elite race with Sanjivani Jadhav bagging the crown after two previous podium finishes.