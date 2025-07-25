Rehnoor Malik and Rakshit Dahiya win DGC Championships for girls, boys

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The 15th edition of the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Tournament 2025 concluded at the iconic Delhi Golf Club (DGC) on Friday. Despite the rain playing spoilsport on Day 2, the prestigious WAGR tournament witnessed the sportsman spirit of over 180 young golfers, aged 6 years to 22 years, as they took to the Lodhi and Peacock courses to showcase their talent and tenacity.

This tournament was very keenly contested and a rare one where there were playoffs in the two top categories - Category A Girls and DGC Championship Trophy for Boys. The tournament was presented by Usha. In the former, Rashi Misra and Yogya, both aged 15 years, were tied at 149 at the end of play, however, Rashi managed to edge out Yogya on the 2nd Hole in the playoffs.

As for the boys, 18-year-olds Rakshit Dahiya and Sukhman Singh were tied at 141, but defending DGC champion Rakshit retained the title narrowly beating Sukhman at the 3rd Hole. The prestigious DGC Championship trophy for girls was won by 14-year-old Rehnoor Malik. Prizes were given across categories amongst much joy and excitement among participants.

This year's tournament witnessed participation from some of India's most promising young golfers, two of who are ranked No. 1 & 3 in the IGU Order of Merit, and many other who are already making their mark on the international circuit. The tournament also reflects the growing popularity for the game of golf - from 90 entries in 2023 to over 180 participants this year. This year's competition also saw 12 sub-par rounds by players despite the challenging course conditions. In a first Delhi Golf Club awarded cash prizes to all players who delivered sub-par performances.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Mala Bawa, Lady Captain at DGC, said, "The passion, energy, and sportsmanship displayed by the participants this year has been truly uplifting. Usha's continued support plays a key role in shaping the landscape of golf in India. The growing participation each year, starting from as young as 6 years, signals a bright future for the sport."

Komal Mehra, Head of Sports Initiatives and Associations, said, "Tournaments like this continue to celebrate the rising calibre of golf in India. By supporting such platforms, we remain committed to enhancing the sporting landscape through young athletes to pursue their aspirations to play and spread the culture of healthy and active living. Congratulations to all the participants for their inspiring performances and dedication to the game." (ANI)

