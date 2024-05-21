Relay team sets record but misses Paris target

Bangkok, May 20
India’s mixed 4x400 relay team set the national record while winning the gold medal at the inaugural edition of Asian Relay Championships but missed the target of entering the Paris Olympics qualification bracket.
The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes, 14.12 seconds, bettering the previous record of 3:14.34.
India climbed two spots to 21st in the Road to Paris list. Only 16 teams will compete in the Olympics.
