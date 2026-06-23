Reliance Foundation athletes Moumita Mondal, Sonia Baishya celebrate International Olympic Day with children in Kalyan

Kalyan (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Reliance Foundation athletes Moumita Mondal and Sonia Baishya celebrated International Olympic Day with children from an Anganwadi in Kalyan, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, as part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Reliance Foundation's 'Let's Move! You Can Do This initiative', promoting physical activity and Olympic values among young people.

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Olympic Day is celebrated annually on June 23, commemorating the birth of the modern Olympic Games, which began on June 23, 1894, in Paris. The primary objective of Olympic Day is to encourage global participation in sports, regardless of age, gender, or athletic ability.

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Since 2023, Olympic Day celebrations have aligned with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Let's Move initiative, which aims to promote physical activity and encourage people to move more every day.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin formed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894, leading to the first-ever modern Games held in Athens in 1896.

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Meanwhile, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya extended greetings on International Olympic Day, highlighting the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, while also underscoring India's growing sporting culture under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Mandaviya said the day serves as a global reminder of the values that inspire millions across the world through sport.

"Happy Olympic Day to everyone! Today, we celebrate the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect that inspire millions across the globe. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, India is witnessing an unprecedented sporting revolution, empowering our athletes and encouraging every citizen to embrace sports as a way of life," Sports Minister Mandaviya wrote. (ANI)

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