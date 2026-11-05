Reliance Foundation’s Naupang League named 'Best Grassroots Competition' at AFC Special Grassroots and Elite Youth Football Awards 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang League in Mizoram has been named the Best Grassroots Competition at the AFC Special Grassroots and Elite Youth Football Awards 2026, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place in December 2026.

The recognition acknowledges the programme's contribution to strengthening grassroots football through sustained player participation, structured competition and investment in local football development, as per a press release.

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Launched in 2022 in association with the Mizoram Football Association (MFA), the Naupang League is a year-round competition for children in the U8, U10, U12 and U14 age groups across Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib and Lunglei. Over four seasons, more than 3,000 players have registered across 200+ teams, participating in 9,804 matches and over 4.5 lakh minutes of football. In Aizawl's Season 4 alone, 906 players across 64 teams were provided a minimum of 33 matches each, ensuring sustained competitive exposure.

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Building on this foundation, RFYC introduced Mini Mizo in the 2025–26 season, extending its grassroots football ecosystem to younger children in the U6, U8 and U10 age groups. Delivered through schools and community centres, the programme provides age-appropriate football experiences and an early entry point into the sport.

Beyond player development, the Naupang League places strong emphasis on building local football capacity. Working closely with the MFA, RFYC ensures that over 90% of matches in Aizawl are officiated by qualified referees, providing local officials with regular matchday experience. All participating Aizawl teams have a recognised qualified coach. In Season 4, 16 coaches gained the AFC C Diploma qualification, while over 350 coaches and mentors have been mobilised through matchdays.

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Across nine grounds in four districts, RFYC provides kits, equipment and refreshments, along with essential health and safety support, including nurses and ambulances, at no cost to participants. These provisions help create a safe and supportive environment for children to play and develop.

This recognition reflects the long-term vision of Reliance Foundation and its Founder-Chairperson, Mrs Nita M. Ambani, to build a sporting ecosystem where every child in India has the opportunity to participate, learn and excel through sport.

Robert Roelofsen, Head of Youth, RFYC , said: “At the grassroots level, the most important element is game time. The Naupang League was designed around that idea – small-sided games, regular minutes for every player, and children learning by playing. Many of the players developing in Mizoram today will shape Indian football tomorrow, and this recognition is a strong endorsement of the pathway we are building in Mizoram.”

“This achievement marks a proud moment for Mizoram sports, showcasing our small state to the entire continent through the RFYC Naupang League. It serves as a powerful inspiration for all local athletes, regardless of their sport, to strive for excellence. We highly appreciate the Reliance Foundation and Chairperson Nita Ambani for launching the Naupang League in Mizoram, and we are incredibly hopeful about continuing this wonderful journey together!” said Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of State, Sports & Tourism (IC), Mizoram

The recognition celebrates the collective efforts of young players, coaches, referees, the Mizoram Football Association and local communities in building a vibrant grassroots football ecosystem. Through Naupang and Mini Mizo, Reliance Foundation continues to strengthen the foundations of the sport and create opportunities for the next generation of footballers. (ANI)

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