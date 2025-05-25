"Remind everyone to take up cycling or some form of fitness": Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Not even the stormy skies of Delhi could stop the energy of over 300 fitness enthusiasts who cycled alongside the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in a spirited edition of Sundays on Cycle with journalists and members of the media fraternity as special guests at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday, according to a release from Sai Media.

The event saw participation from the Delhi Journalist Association, the Delhi Sports Journalist Association, athletes, and citizens. It featured a 4 km ride, with media professionals who called the experience a "wake-up call."

"I am glad that today's Sundays on Cycle was a success despite the rain. Our journalist friends showed up in full spirit, and it's truly heartening to witness. Journalists rarely have a peaceful routine--they work day and night. The headlines we read each morning are the result of their tireless efforts through the night. For them to continue doing this important work, staying fit is essential. That's why I invited them--to show appreciation and to gently remind everyone to take up cycling or some form of fitness," said Minister Mandaviya in his address.

"I had a wonderful experience here today. Sundays on Cycle, an initiative by the Fit India Movement and the Sports Authority of India, is a fantastic way to stay healthy and active. I've always believed that the key to a healthy life is regular fitness. Everyone should walk for at least half an hour each day to stay fit--and now I see that cycling is just as powerful! Avoid junk food, keep moving, and stay fit," said athlete guest Rodali Barua, Taekwondo Asian Championship Medalist, who also joined the journalists at the event."

Rakesh Thapliyal, President of the Delhi Journalist Association, expressed his gratitude and added, "It was a wonderful experience to be invited by the Minister. Despite the rain and our late-night work schedules, so many journalists showed up--it proves fitness can be fun. Just an hour of activity like cycling can go a long way in improving health and reducing medical expenses."

Abhishek Tripathi, President of the Delhi Sports Journalist Association, said joining the Minister for Sundays on Cycle was a reality check, "Just 3-4 km left many of us breathless! It reminded us how important fitness is, especially for media professionals who are always on the go. Cycling is not just great for our health, but also for the environment."

From Delhi's media spotlight to the royal streets of Agartala, the pedal-powered movement echoed across India at various locations, bringing together hundreds of participants.

Over 120 cyclists rallied from Ujjayanta Palace, led by the Governor of Tripura as Chief Guest. Minister Tinku Roy, alongside senior officials like SB Nath, Director of Youth Affairs and Sports, and SAI's Regional Director, joined the community ride -- a symbolic push for a healthier, united Tripura. "We were honoured to be part of this movement," said Bicycle Mayor Gopesh Debnath, who led the ride with his Agartala Cycloholics Foundation.

At SAI STC Bengaluru, 70 media members joined the cycling rally with the President and Secretary of the Media Federation of India, Arun Sharma and Amitha Sharma. With wheels turning and conversations buzzing, the ride emphasised that a fitter India starts with an informed and inspired media.

The Kokrajhar edition covered a scenic 6 km stretch from SAI STC to Bodoland Secretariat, flagged off by Pritam Brahma Choudhary and Suraj Basumatary of the Press Club Kokrajhar. Bibari Brahma, a former international badminton player, also participated, adding sporting prestige to the pedal power.

Despite a modest turnout, the STC Raipur event brought together 35 spirited participants, including media leaders PK Rao, State Secretary of the Media Association of India, and Manohar Singh, State President of Bharatiya Rashtriya Patrika Sangh.

The cycling initiative has now rolled through 5,500+ locations and reached over 3 lakh citizens since its launch in December 2024. Social media buzzed with endorsements from icons including Sania Mirza, Milind Soman, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Imtiaz Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, and Dara Singh, all lending their voices to inspire everyday fitness.

With a growing chorus of support from policymakers, athletes, and civil society, Sundays on Cycle continues to roll into hearts and headlines, turning cities into cycling corridors and citizens into health ambassadors. As rain or shine events like these show, fitness waits for no weather. (ANI)

