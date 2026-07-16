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Home / Sports / Renowned Indian cricketer Kranti Gaud receives warm welcome at SAI CRC Bhopal, Abhisek Singh Chauhan applauds her achievements

Renowned Indian cricketer Kranti Gaud receives warm welcome at SAI CRC Bhopal, Abhisek Singh Chauhan applauds her achievements

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ANI
Updated At : 04:03 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Central Regional Centre (CRC), Bhopal, had the privilege of welcoming renowned Indian women's team cricketer Kranti Gaud during her visit to the centre.

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On the occasion, Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, Abhisek Singh Chauhan, warmly interacted with the accomplished cricketer, according to a press release.

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Abhisek Singh Chauhan congratulated Kranti Gaud on her remarkable achievements in international cricket and extended his best wishes for her continued success in representing India on the global stage.

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During the meeting, RD SAI CRC Bhopal briefed her on the Fit India Movement, highlighting its vision of encouraging citizens to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle through regular physical activity and community participation.

SAI CRC Bhopal is committed to providing quality coaching, scientific support, and holistic development to athletes, enabling them to excel at national and international competitions.

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Earlier this month, in India's historic victory in the Women's Test at Lord's, Gaud was the standout performer with the ball.

She claimed 5/37 in England's first innings, helping India secure a decisive 115-run lead. She followed it up with figures of 2/54 in the second innings as England were bowled out for 186 while chasing a daunting target of 457. Her match haul of seven wickets earned her the Player of the Match award.

The comprehensive triumph not only marked India's first-ever women's Test victory at Lord's but also extended the team's unbeaten record in Test cricket on English soil. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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