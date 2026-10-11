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Home / Sports / Renshaw surpasses Kohli’s record for most runs with tail in a Test innings

Renshaw surpasses Kohli’s record for most runs with tail in a Test innings

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ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Durban [South Africa], October 11 (ANI): Australian batter Matt Renshaw surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored while batting with the tail in a Test innings since 2002.

Renshaw struck a career-best 190 off 397 balls in the first innings of the ongoing Test match between South Africa and Australia at Durban, and scored 174 runs while batting with the lower order, surpassing Kohli’s previous record of 171 runs during his knock of 235 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2016, as per Cricinfo.

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Renshaw contributed 41 runs in an 86-run stand with Pat Cummins, 12 in a 20-run partnership with Mitchell Starc, 100 in a crucial 134-run stand with Nathan Lyon and 21 in a 26-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood, taking his total runs alongside Australia’s tailenders to 171.

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Renshaw’s 190 guided Australia to 390 all out on Day 2 of the Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Coming in when Australia were struggling at 124/6, Renshaw anchored the innings with a patient knock, hitting 21 fours and a six. He narrowly missed out on a maiden Test double century before being dismissed by Simon Harmer.

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Renshaw received valuable support from captain Pat Cummins, who scored 43, and Nathan Lyon, who contributed 27.

Wiaan Mulder led South Africa’s bowling attack with figures of 4/68, while Marco Jansen picked up three wickets and Anrich Nortje took two.

In reply to Australia’s 390, South Africa reached 27/1 at stumps on Day 2, with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 15 and David Bedingham on 12. The hosts trail Australia by 363 runs.

Josh Hazlewood took the only wicket to fall in South Africa’s innings, dismissing Ryan Rickelton for a duck before bad light brought an early end to the day’s play. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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