Renshaw, Wildermuth centuries guide Brisbane Heat to record BBL chase

Brisbane [Australia], December 19 (ANI): Matt Renshaw and Jack Wildermuth's memorable hundred helped Brisbane Heat to chase the highest-ever target in Big Bash League history and the third-highest in T20s against Perth Scorchers on Friday.

Renshaw smashed 102 off 51 balls, while Wildermuth finished unbeaten 110 from 54 deliveries, as Heat chased the 258-run target with eight wickets in hand in 19.5 overs.

The previous record chase in BBL history was by the Adelaide Strikers, who chased down 230 against the Hobart Hurricanes in January 2023.

Renshaw and Wildermuth produced belligerent centuries as they combined for the highest BBL partnership of 213 runs. During the game, both teams hammered 18 sixes each - the previous highest by a team in the competition's history was 17.

Coming to the match, Perth Scorchers smashed 257/6 after a superb display of batting from Allen and Cooper Connolly, who combined for 14 sixes.

Allen and Connolly struck massive hits in a second-wicket partnership of 142 off just 64 balls. Connolly hammered 77 off 37 balls while Allen hit 79 runs off 38 deliveries as Scorchers posted a daunting target of 258 runs.

Brisbane Heat started their chase on a poor note after Colin Munro fell on the first delivery to speedster Jhye Richardson. Matt Renshaw, who was batting at 20, got a lifeline after Richardson bowled a no-ball.

That no-ball proved costly as Renshaw and Wildermuth unleashed a counterattack as Heat reached 131/1 at the halfway mark. Renshaw was unstoppable and smashed his century off 48 balls. With Heat needing 47 off 27 balls, Renshaw was run out after a mix-up, turning back for the second run in a late twist.

Wildermuth, who hammered his in 46 deliveries, held his nerve and guided Brisbane Heat to a memorable win with one ball to spare.

Matt Renshaw, who won the Player of the Match, said that it was an incredible effort from the side. Renshaw also hailed Wildermuth for his impressive outing that helped Brisbane to chase down the highest-ever target in the BBL.

"I still don't really believe it. It's a bit of a pinch-me moment, lots of goosebumps. An incredible effort. I think a lot of people probably wrote us off, and to be honest, we might have as well after losing a wicket first ball. But having Wildermuth at the other end was massive. I'll definitely be sharing this with him, he deserves probably half of it, maybe more. That never-say-die attitude made all the difference. It was one of those strange ones (partnership) where we didn't talk too much. It was more about taking the right options, seeing the ball and hitting it where you needed to. He's done really well leading into this. Opening the batting has been a great opportunity for him, and he's taken it brilliantly tonight. It was mainly about trusting yourself. I hit in the indoor nets during the break and honestly, I was hitting them terribly. But we had a bit of luck on our side tonight as well," Renshaw said. (ANI)

