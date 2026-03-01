Renuka eyes T20 World Cup glory

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune during a private event here on Thursday, India fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur said the team’s focus is firmly on building consistency and arriving at the World Cup fully prepared.

“Our complete focus now is on preparing for the next T20 World Cup and trying to win the tournament,” Renuka said. “We want to maintain our winning continuity and keep improving as a team.”

India’s preparations for the tournament have already begun with a demanding international schedule. The team recently toured Australia in February–March for a three-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs and a one-off Test. While India showed promise in the T20Is, it fell short in the ODI and Test matches.

The team will next travel to South Africa for a five-match T20I series beginning April 17 in Durban, with the remaining games scheduled in Johannesburg and Benoni. The series will serve as an important step in India’s build-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup and will also mark the first meeting between the two sides since India defeated South Africa in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup final.

Renuka said workload management has become an important part of modern cricket, especially for fast bowlers.

“The team management decides which series I should play and when to rest,” she said. “They monitor our workload and manage how many overs we bowl so that we stay fit for important tournaments.”

Another key factor behind the team’s recent progress has been the rise of franchise leagues, particularly the Women’s Premier League, which has provided Indian players regular exposure to high-intensity cricket.

“Domestic and international cricket are very different levels,” Renuka said. “Playing in leagues like the WPL helps because you share the dressing room with top international players. That exposure improves your game and the performance eventually reflects at the international level.”

Indian players have also gained valuable experience in overseas competitions such as the Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred, further strengthening the national team’s competitiveness.

Renuka added that India’s recent success in global tournaments has helped inspire a new generation of players and increase interest in women’s cricket.

“There is much more interest now. When teams perform well and win World Cups, it inspires young girls to take up the sport,” she said.

With the Women’s T20 World Cup approaching, India’s preparations now move into a crucial phase where consistency, experience from global leagues, and squad depth will be tested. For players like Renuka, the challenge is not only to perform but also to ensure that India’s steady rise in women’s cricket translates into success on the biggest stage.