DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI series, Jintimani Kalita named replacement

Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI series, Jintimani Kalita named replacement

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:22 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 22 (ANI): India has been hit by a blow as pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe as she continues to build the bowling workload required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

The Women’s Selection Committee has named Jintimani Kalita as her replacement. Kalita, who featured in the recently concluded T20I series in Raipur, has joined the team in Baroda ahead of the ODI series, which begins on Friday.

Advertisement

“Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming Muthoot FinCorp three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. She is still building up the bowling volume required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence,” as per a statement from the BCCI.

Advertisement

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Jintimani Kalita as a replacement. Jintimani, who was part of the just-concluded T20I series in Raipur, has travelled with the team to Baroda, where the ODI series will be played from tomorrow,” the statement further added.

India Women completed a dominant 3-0 clean sweep of Zimbabwe Women in the T20I series, winning all three matches in Raipur.

Advertisement

India began with a four-wicket victory in the opening match on October 16, chasing Zimbabwe’s 114/5 to reach 116/6 in 15.4 overs. They followed it up with a commanding nine-wicket win in the second T20I on October 18, bowling Zimbabwe out for 102/8 before chasing the target in just 8.5 overs to seal the series with a 2-0 lead.

In the third and final T20I on October 20, India delivered another emphatic performance, posting 216/7 before restricting Zimbabwe to 124/7 to win by 92 runs and complete the series whitewash.

The team will now turn its attention to the three-match ODI series, beginning in Vadodara on October 23

India's updated ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts