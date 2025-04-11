"Representing your home side is special feeling": Nehal Wadhera on return to Punjab Kings

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Nehal Wadhera is set to embark on a new chapter in his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey, this time with the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The left-handed batter, who previously turned heads with his promising performances, is now embracing the opportunity to represent his home team with passion and purpose.

"This year, I've joined Punjab Kings, and I'm really looking forward to playing for my home team," Wadhera said on JioHotstar.

"Representing your home side is a special feeling for any player. When I was picked by Punjab Kings, it felt amazing--I was truly emotional," he added.

With two seasons of IPL experience under his belt, Wadhera is determined to turn this campaign into a breakthrough year.

"I'm eager to contribute and help Punjab Kings lift the trophy this season," he added. "In the last two IPL seasons, I've focused on improving my weak areas--working specifically on the shots and deliveries that troubled me. My aim is to find more success this year and hopefully make this a breakthrough season," he said.

Wadhera has been in fine touch in domestic cricket as well, something he hopes to translate into consistent performances on the IPL stage.

"We qualified for the domestic season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Punjab team performed really well. My preparation was solid, and overall, it was a good domestic season for me."

The 23-year-old credits the IPL for accelerating his learning curve.

"I've spent the last two years in the IPL, and they've been valuable for my growth," Wadhera said.

"This year, my expectations remain aligned with my role--it's about stepping up for the team in tough and crunch situations, and helping us move forward," he added.

With a mature head on young shoulders, Nehal Wadhera has 114 runs in three matches, at an average of 57, and at a strike rate of 156.16 with one fifty, smashing 62 against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The PBKS side is currently placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 points table after winning three out of four matches in the ongoing competition with four points against their name. Their next game in the tournament is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI)

