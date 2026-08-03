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Home / Sports / "Responsibility we accept with gratitude": IOA prez PT Usha, Harsh Sanghvi look forward to CWG 2030 Ahmedabad

"Responsibility we accept with gratitude": IOA prez PT Usha, Harsh Sanghvi look forward to CWG 2030 Ahmedabad

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi expressed their excitement to host the next edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2030 in Ahmedabad, India, after this year's edition finally ended on Sunday.

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India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games.

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Posting on X, Usha wrote, "Thank you, Glasgow. Welcoming the centenary Commonwealth Games to India is a responsibility we accept with gratitude, & just like everyone else I am excited to welcome the Commonwealth Nations & athletes to our. Looking forward to a memorable #Amdavad2030 CWG."

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https://x.com/PTUshaOfficial/status/2084225301131997280

Sanghvi, a part of the Gujarat state delegation which met with Commonwealth Sport officials leading up to and in the aftermath of confirmation of Ahmedabad as host city for the 2030 edition, also posted on X, "From Glasgow with pride. To Amdavad with promise. See you in 2030."

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https://x.com/sanghaviharsh/status/2084235568511324416

The official X handle of the British High Commission in India also expressed excitement to see India hosting the next edition of the games, posting, "With the ceremonial handover of the Commonwealth Sport Flag, the countdown to #Amdavad2030 begins! After an incredible showing at #Glasgow2026, we're excited to see India host the Commonwealth Games in 2030."

https://x.com/UKinIndia/status/2084218154465788400

The symbolic moment marked the return of the Commonwealth Games to India after the 2010 edition (in New Delhi) and to Gujarat for the very first time. More importantly, it signalled the beginning of a new chapter for Indian sport as the nation prepares to welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth for the landmark 2030 edition. With the ceremonial handover to India complete for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aims to restore traditional disciplines while building world-class infrastructure to ensure a record-breaking medal haul.

The 2026 Games were hosted under a compact format, leading to the removal of major Indian medal-earning events like shooting, wrestling, and badminton.

India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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