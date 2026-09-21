"Result of years of hard work": Ankita Raina ahead of fourth Asian Games appearance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian tennis player Ankita Raina said her preparation for the Asian Games 2026 has been the outcome of years of hard work and sacrifices, as she gears up for her fourth continental event.

Speaking to ANI, Ankita said representing India at the Asian Games again is a special achievement and highlighted the experience gained from competing against top Asian teams.

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"The preparation has not been limited to the last few days or weeks. It is the result of years of hard work and sacrifice. I am grateful that this will be my fourth time representing India at the Asian Games," Ankita told ANI.

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The Indian tennis player also acknowledged the strength of Asian teams such as Japan, China, Chinese Taipei and Korea, but said India has experience of facing these opponents in international competitions.

"In the Asian Games, teams like Japan, China, Chinese Taipei, and Korea are very strong. However, we have played against them in the Billie Jean King Cup. Last year, we also qualified for the World Group Playoffs, so we know the challenges, the teams, and our opponents. We are prepared for them," she added.

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Tennis competitions at the Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center from September 27 to October 3.

India will field a seven-member contingent, with athletes competing across three disciplines. At the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian tennis contingent secured two medals. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won gold in the mixed doubles event, while Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni claimed silver in men's doubles.

The upcoming Asian Games will also act as a qualifier for the men's and women's singles events at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, continuing the qualification pathway from the previous edition.

Tennis squad at Asian Games 2026:

Sumit Nagal (Singles), Yuki Bhambri (Doubles), Dhakshineswar Suresh (Doubles), Anirudh Chandrasekar (Doubles), N. Sriram Balaji (Doubles), Ankita Raina (Doubles), Rutuja Bhosale (Doubles). (ANI)

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