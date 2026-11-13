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Home / Sports / Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi to head NSB; Former TOPS CEO named member

Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi to head NSB; Former TOPS CEO named member

The 60-year-old Chaturvedi is from the 1989 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:56 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Only a sports organisation recognised by NSB will be eligible to receive grants or any other financial assistance from the Central Government. Pic: iStock
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Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi has been appointed chairman of the eagerly-awaited National Sports Board, which will have overriding powers to grant or suspend recognition of all National Sports Federations (NSFs) and even "collaborate" with the international bodies.

The 60-year-old Chaturvedi is from the 1989 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and served as Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, from August 2024 to February this year.

He holds a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, an M.Tech. in Industrial Engineering from IIT Delhi, besides a PG Diploma in Public Policy from IIM Bangalore.

Former Target Olympic Podium CEO P K Garg has been named as the other member of the Board, as per a government order.

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The appointments were approved by the union cabinet's appointments committee and the duo would remain in office for three years.

The NSB has been empowered by the National Sports Governance Act to de-recognise a national body that fails to hold elections for its Executive Committee or commits "gross irregularities in the election procedures."

In addition, failure to publish annual audited accounts or "misused, misapplied or misappropriated public funds" would also invite suspension from the NSB but it would be required to consult the concerned global body before proceeding.

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Only a sports organisation recognised by NSB will be eligible to receive grants or any other financial assistance from the Central Government.

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