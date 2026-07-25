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Home / Sports / "Reward for all my hard work": Lovlina Borgohain after direct semifinal entry in CWG

"Reward for all my hard work": Lovlina Borgohain after direct semifinal entry in CWG

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 25 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain expressed delight after advancing to the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games, saying she did not expect to reach the medal stage so early and is now confident of winning gold.

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Borgohain is assured of a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a bye into the women's 75kg quarter-finals, meaning she does not need to win a bout to secure a podium finish. Boxing at the Commonwealth Games awards two bronze medals in each weight category, with both losing semi-finalists receiving a bronze.

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Speaking to reporters, Lovlina said her direct progression to the semifinals came as a surprise, especially after she failed to win a medal in her previous two Commonwealth Games appearances.

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"This is shocking news for me too. I didn't expect to reach the semi-finals this early, as I didn't have a medal in the last two Commonwealth Games, and in the last two, I had to fight four or five bouts. But this time, reaching the semi-finals directly is a big thing for me," Lovlina said.

The Indian boxer described the achievement as a reward for her hard work and said she was feeling more confident after making it to the semifinals.

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"It's probably a blessing that I'm finally getting the reward for all my hard work in these Commonwealth Games, so I feel much better," she added.

Lovlina, who has previously represented India at the Commonwealth Games, said she now believes she has a strong chance of going all the way and securing the gold medal.

"I can win gold this time," she said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion will face Taafaki in the semi-finals on July 31, with a place in the final at stake. The 28-year-old's medal will be her first at the Commonwealth Games, irrespective of its colour.

Lovlina had exited the quarter-finals at Gold Coast 2018 after losing to eventual champion Sandy Ryan, while she suffered an opening-round defeat at Birmingham 2022.

She competed in the 69kg category at both editions.The medal will also complete Lovlina's medal tally at all major multi-sport events she is eligible for, having already won medals at the Olympics and Asian Games, according to Olympics.com. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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