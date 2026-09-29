Rewari-based shooting coach Raman Rao earns ISSF ‘B’ License certification

Rewari-based shooting coach Raman Rao has been awarded the ‘B’ License Coach certification by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), headquartered in Munich, Germany.

The prestigious certification has put Rao among 21 coaches across the globe who have successfully earned the high-level international coaching license. Rao’s nomination was submitted by the National Rifle Association of India, which organised the programme in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and Olympic Gold Quest.

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The final phase of the course was held in New Delhi, where Raman Rao was presented with his diploma by prominent international officials and coaches, including ISSF Academy Director Vesa Nissinen, Chairperson Karoliina, pistol coach and Olympian Agathi Kassoumi, shotgun coach Davide Secondi, rifle coach John Leighton Dyson and Indian Olympic shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Vidhya.

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Earning this license involves a demanding two-year process divided into three stages.

“A coach must first complete the ‘D’ license, followed by a nomination from their national federation for the ‘C’ license. For the final ‘B’ level, coaches are selected based on specialised research proposals that require ISSF approval,” said Rao.

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This certification is an essential credential required to coach any national shooting squad at the international level.

Rao’s shooting academy has already produced world champions, with three of his trainees winning medals at the Asian championships and ISSF World Cups. Rao expressed gratitude to the National Rifle Association of India and the International Shooting Sport Federation for their trust, support and mentorship.