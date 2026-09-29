DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Rewari-based shooting coach Raman Rao earns ISSF ‘B’ License certification

Rewari-based shooting coach Raman Rao earns ISSF ‘B’ License certification

Rao’s nomination was submitted by the National Rifle Association of India

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 06:27 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rewari-based shooting coach Raman Rao (centre) receives ’B’ License Coach certification in New Delhi
Advertisement

Rewari-based shooting coach Raman Rao has been awarded the ‘B’ License Coach certification by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), headquartered in Munich, Germany.

The prestigious certification has put Rao among 21 coaches across the globe who have successfully earned the high-level international coaching license. Rao’s nomination was submitted by the National Rifle Association of India, which organised the programme in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and Olympic Gold Quest.

Advertisement

The final phase of the course was held in New Delhi, where Raman Rao was presented with his diploma by prominent international officials and coaches, including ISSF Academy Director Vesa Nissinen, Chairperson Karoliina, pistol coach and Olympian Agathi Kassoumi, shotgun coach Davide Secondi, rifle coach John Leighton Dyson and Indian Olympic shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Vidhya.

Advertisement

Earning this license involves a demanding two-year process divided into three stages.

“A coach must first complete the ‘D’ license, followed by a nomination from their national federation for the ‘C’ license. For the final ‘B’ level, coaches are selected based on specialised research proposals that require ISSF approval,” said Rao.

Advertisement

This certification is an essential credential required to coach any national shooting squad at the international level.

Rao’s shooting academy has already produced world champions, with three of his trainees winning medals at the Asian championships and ISSF World Cups. Rao expressed gratitude to the National Rifle Association of India and the International Shooting Sport Federation for their trust, support and mentorship.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts