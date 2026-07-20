RFDL clubs wrap up Japan exposure tour with strong final matchday performances

Kurate [Japan], July 20 (ANI): The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) Japan Exposure Tour concluded on a positive note as Bengaluru FC and FC Goa registered impressive victories on the final matchday on Sunday, while Punjab FC were denied a win in a dramatic fashion after they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.

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The exposure tour saw the top-three sides of the RFDL season 2025-26, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC youth teams, play against some of the best youth sides in Japan from June 11-20.

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-Bengaluru FC complete perfect tour with shootout victory

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Bengaluru FC capped off a flawless tour, holding Avispa Fukuoka to a goalless draw before emerging 4-3 winners in the penalty shootout. The Blues showcased defensive resilience throughout the contest and kept their composure from the spot to secure their third win in three matches, ending the exposure tour with a perfect record.

-FC Goa sign off with maiden win

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FC Goa rounded off their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Giravanz Kitakyushu. Malsawmtluanga opened the scoring in the 10th minute to give the Gaurs an early advantage before Sojiro equalised shortly after the restart. Goa responded strongly, with Sitroy Carvalho and Shawn Fernandes finding the back of the net in the second half to seal their first win of the tour.

Punjab FC denied late, fall in shootout

Punjab FC looked set to end the tour with another victory after Singamayum Shami's 38th-minute strike gave them the lead against Baleine Shimonoseki. However, Koyama Hanu scored in the second minute of stoppage time to level the scores at 1-1 and force a penalty shootout. Punjab narrowly lost the shootout 7-6 despite another spirited display.

The Japan Exposure Tour, organised by Reliance Foundation as part of the RFDL pathway, provided India's leading U-21 clubs with invaluable international experience against Japanese opposition. Across the tour, the teams were challenged by different playing styles, high-intensity competition and a professional football environment, offering players and staff important learning opportunities both on and off the pitch.

With Bengaluru FC completing a perfect tour, FC Goa finishing on a winning note after two losses, and Punjab FC delivering consistently competitive performances, the exposure tour marked another important milestone in bridging the gap between youth and senior football while preparing India's next generation of footballers for the global stage. (ANI)

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