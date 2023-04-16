Rhythm shoots to top

Bhopal, April 15
Pankaj Mukheja clinched the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions title, while the Haryana duo of Nancy and Rhythm Sangwan finished at the top in the women’s 10m air rifle and 25m pistol events, respectively, in the national selection trials here on Friday.
The 21-year-old Pankaj overcame Paris Olympics quota winner Swapnil Kusale 16-12 in a tight contest.
In the women’s 10m air rifle, Nancy got the better of West Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh 16-10 on Day 3 of the Group A trials. Rhythm continued her brilliant form, clinching the women’s 25m pistol with 32 hits in the gold medal match. Uttar Pradesh’s Neha was second with 31 hits, while Telangana’s Esha Singh was third with 21 hits.
