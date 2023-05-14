Rhythm wins some & loses some

PTI

Baku (Azerbaijan), May 13

Indian shooter Rhythm Sangwan smashed a 29-year-old world record in the qualification round but later missed out on a medal as she finished eighth in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here.

Rhythm shot a stunning 595 to top the qualification round, obliterating the 594-point world record created by Diana Iorgova of Bulgaria in 1994 in Milan. It had been equalled twice, most recently by German Doreen Vennekamp at the Bhopal World Cup two months back.

Doreen won bronze as China’s Feng Sixuan picked up a second consecutive gold in the event with 38 hits in the final against Iranian silver medallist Haniyeh Rostamiyan’s 33.

Rhythm, who won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event on Wednesday, was the first shooter to be eliminated in the eight-woman final with 10 hits in the first four five-shot series.

Rhythm also broke the junior women’s 25m pistol world record, which was set 34 years ago by Russian Nino Salukvadze, who shot a 593 at the European Championships in Zagreb. India’s Manu Bhaker had equalled that effort in 2018 at the Jakarta Asian Games.

India didn’t win a medal for the first time in the tournament as Rhythm’s teammates Esha Singh and Manu shot a 582 and 578, respectively, to finish 13th and 27th.

Abhidnya Ashok Patil, playing for ranking points, registered a score of 576.

All three Indian contenders in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) also fell short of the top-eight mark. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot a 586 to finish 10th, while Akhil Sheoran was 13th with 585 and Swapnil Kusale was 22nd with 583. Pankaj Mukheja, shooting for ranking points, only shot a 581.