DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Richard Ngarava surpasses Sikandar Raza to become highest wicket-taker in T20Is for Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava surpasses Sikandar Raza to become highest wicket-taker in T20Is for Zimbabwe

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 14 (ANI): Zimbabwe left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava became the top wicket taker for his national team in the T20 internationals during the first match of the tri-series at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Advertisement

Ngarava snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 35 runs at an economy 8.8. He picked the wickets of Lhuan-de Pretorius (0), Reeza Hendricks (11), and Rubin Hermann (45).

With these three wickets, Ngarava surpassed all-rounder Sikandar Raza to beame the player with the most wickets for Zimbabwe in the shortest format of the game. The fast bowler now has 83 T20I wickets so far in his career whereas Raza has 81.

Advertisement

Known for his pace and crafty bowling, South Africa's Lungi Ngidi also levelled legendary tearaway Dale Steyn's record for most wickets for Proteas in T20Is after an economical spell against Zimbabwe in the Tri-Series opener on Monday.

Fortune stood by Ngidi's side for his record-levelling scalp. In the first innings, Wessly Madheve went deep into his crease while trying to work out the angle for his shot. Unfortunately for Madheve, his back foot touched the stumps and ignited the bails, forcing him to return on 1(9).

Advertisement

He hardly leaked runs and finished with figures of 1/15 in his four-over spell. Ngidi's tally for the Proteas in T20Is soared to 64 scalps. He became the joint third-highest alongside Steyn in the charts, with the duo boasting 64 wickets each. While Steyn achieved the feat in 47 matches, Ngidi (44) took three fewer to arrive at the milestone.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi sits at the top of the summit with 89 wickets from 70 matches. South Africa's mainstay Kagiso Rabada follows with a tally of 71 in 65 games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts