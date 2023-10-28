Rifle shooters bag 2 more Olympics quota places

PTI

New Delhi, October 27

Shooters Arjun Babuta and Tilottama Sen earned two Paris Olympics quota places by clinching silver medals in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle events, respectively, at the ongoing Asian Championships in Changwon, South Korea, today.

The 24-year-old Babuta also helped the team, including Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika, clinch the gold medal. “I don’t remember the last time I was this happy. It has been a calculated, planned team effort,” Babuta said.

The 15-year-old Tilottama followed suit as she shot a total of 252.3 in the women’s final to fetch the 10th Olympics quota place for India. Tilottama finished behind South Korea’s Kwon Eunji, who shot 252.4. Ramita Jindal finished third with 230.6. “I had lots of issues in qualification today. To overcome that and come up with this result, I am satisfied,” Tilottama said.

The senior and junior skeet mixed team pairs struck gold as India had a six-medal day to take their tally to eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Darshna Rathore won the senior gold, while Harmehar Lally and Raiza Dhillon clinched the junior title.