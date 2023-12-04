Rinku can feature in T20 WC squad, believes Nehra

PTI

New Delhi, December 3

Explosive left-hander Rinku Singh has emerged as a “contender” for the finisher’s spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad, according to Ashish Nehra, but the former India pacer also believes that the batter will face stiff challenge for the position from fellow cricketers.

The T20 showpiece will be played in the West Indies and the USA in June next year.

Rinku has been in blazing form in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, and in the fourth match in Raipur on Friday, his 46 off 29 balls was vital in India’s 3-1 series-clinching 20-run win.

“There is no doubt that Rinku Singh is a contender for inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup squad,” Nehra said. “But the World Cup is still far away and the spot he’s fighting for has many challengers.”

With no clarity on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in the scheme of things for the global showpiece, there could be major changes in the squad and Rinku could emerge as a leading contender for the slog overs. “You can look at Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper-batter) and Tilak Varma. We’ll have to discuss the positions where Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will play,” he said.

