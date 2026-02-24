DT
Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency, does not take part in practice ahead of IND-ZIM T20 WC clash: Source

Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency, does not take part in practice ahead of IND-ZIM T20 WC clash: Source

ANI
Updated At : 08:39 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Indian batter Rinku Singh did not attend the team's practice session ahead of the do-or-die ICC T20 World Cup clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai as he has gone back home due to a family emergency, as per sources.

Team India will be playing a must-win clash against Zimbabwe at Chennai on Thursday. After a humiliating 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super Eight phase opener, the Men in Blue will need to win their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in their title defence and also hope that South Africa ends the Super Eight phase unbeaten.

Plenty of players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson etc. were visible during the practice, but Rinku was not present at the field.

So far, Rinku has had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44*. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can't with The Tribune Premium

