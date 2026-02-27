Rinku Singh to join Team India in Kolkata tomorrow ahead of crucial West Indies match

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Batter Rinku Singh, who lost his father on Friday morning, will join the Team India squad tomorrow ahead of the do-or-die Super 8 fixture against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, BCCI management has told ANI.

Advertisement

Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida and was cremated on Friday in Aligarh with a large number of people paying their tributes.

Advertisement

Khanchand Singh breathed his last at a hospital in Greater Noida on Friday morning after battling fourth-stage cancer.

Advertisement

Grief-stricken Rinku gave shoulder to the mortal remains of his father as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium.

Tributes poured in from various sections of society over the demise of Rinku Singh's father. Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the loss was deeply heartbreaking.

Advertisement

Team India, who are the defending champions, arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening for their crucial Super 8 fixture against the West Indies.

Rinku had earlier rushed back home from the T20 World Cup squad to be with his family after his father's condition worsened after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa.

Rinku then returned to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday.

The middle-order batter has had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*.

In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44*. The Indian team will now travel to Kolkata for their last Super 8 clash against the West Indies on Sunday. The winner of the match will join South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)