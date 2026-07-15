Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): RISE Worldwide Ltd, a Reliance company, continues to invest in the future of the game by partnering with the country's brightest young talent. The agency's latest addition, Gunalan Kamalini, has emerged as one of India's most exciting young cricketers, earning recognition for her fearless performances and rapid rise through the ranks.

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The signing further strengthens RISE Worldwide's distinguished cricket portfolio, which features Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan, according to a press release.

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As Kamalini's exclusive commercial and talent management partner, the agency will manage her brand endorsements, strategic partnerships, appearances, licensing, digital content and long-term brand development, enabling her to focus on her cricket while building a meaningful and enduring personal brand.

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The 17-year-old becomes the first female athlete to join the agency's talent roster, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the next generation of sporting icons

Speaking on the announcement, Nikhil Bardia, Head of RISE Worldwide, said, "We're delighted to welcome Kamalini to the RISE Worldwide family. She is an exceptional young talent whose performances have already shown the temperament, confidence and ambition needed to succeed at the highest level. We're especially proud to welcome the first female cricketer to our talent roster, marking an important milestone for the agency. We look forward to supporting her journey by creating the right opportunities off the field, allowing her to focus on achieving even greater success on it."

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Expressing her excitement on joining RISE Worldwide, Gunalan Kamalini said, "I'm really happy to be joining RISE Worldwide. They've worked with some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, and I'm excited to be part of the team. Right now, my focus is on improving as a cricketer and making the most of every opportunity that comes my way. It's great to have a team like RISE supporting me as I chase my dreams, and I'm looking forward to this exciting journey together."

RISE Worldwide is a leading sports, lifestyle & entertainment company.

Kamalini's rise through the ranks has been swift and steady. She represented Tamil Nadu in U15 cricket before progressing to the state's U19 team, with whom she won a T20 title.

She went on to become part of the India U19 squad that lifted the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in early 2025, finishing the tournament as the third-highest run-getter. That same year, at just 16, she made history by bagging a Women's Premier League (WPL) contract, becoming the youngest-ever player to debut for Mumbai Indians in the competition.

Her strong run in domestic cricket continued through 2025, earning her a maiden national call-up for the home T20I series against Sri Lanka later that year, where she made her international debut at the age of 17. She was also one of five players retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction for WPL 2026, underlining her high potential and match-winning ability.

Most recently, she was named in India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games, further underlining her rapid rise and growing stature as one of the country's most promising young cricketers.

The release said that Kamalini's signing marks another important chapter in RISE Worldwide's continued commitment to representing India's finest sporting talent.

By combining strategic talent management with long-term brand building, the agency remains focused on helping athletes unlock their full potential on and off the field, it added. (ANI)

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