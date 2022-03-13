Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev’s record of fastest Test fifty by an Indian

Bengaluru, March 13
Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday broke the legendary Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old record of fastest Test fifty by an Indian on the second day of the Day/Night match against Sri Lanka here.
The dashing left-hander cruised to his fifty in 28 balls (7x4, 2x6) in the 42nd over of Indian second innings when he hit a Praveen Jayawickrama delivery through the extra cover boundary.
India’s first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev had cracked a 30-ball half-century against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in 1982.
“Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket... Take a bow, Rishabh,” posted BCCI in its Twitter handle.
Pant also set a world record for notching up the fastest fifty by a wicketkeeper-batter in Tests, bettering the efforts of Australia’s Ian Smith and former India captain MS Dhoni (both scored 34-ball fifty).
Pant, however, could not make it big and got out in the same score and over, giving Jayawickrama a return catch in the final delivery.
Shardul Thakur is the third in the list of fastest Test fifty by an Indian with his 31-ball half-century in the Oval Test against England last year.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has scored a 32-ball 50 against England in Chennai in 2008.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE updates: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, ‘Chintan Shivir’ to be held after Parliament session
Meeting lasts for 5 hours, authorises Sonia to take all nece...
Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann
Two leaders along with newly-elected MLAs offer ardas at Gol...
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday
First session of Vidhan Sabha likely to be convened on March...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead, Ukraine says
Britain said the incident, just 15 miles (25 km) from the Po...
Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, India to temporarily relocate embassy to Poland
Decision comes as Russian troops are closing in on key Ukrai...