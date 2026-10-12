Rishabh Pant ruled out of 1st two India A matches against New Zealand, Kumar Kushagra named replacement

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the first two matches of India A’s tour of New Zealand due to a left-side strain sustained while captaining Rest of India in the Irani Cup.

He is recovering under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team, with a decision on his availability for the third match to be taken later. Kumar Kushagra has been named as his replacement for the first two games.

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"Rishabh Pant, whose availability for the India A tour of New Zealand was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the first two matches. The wicketkeeper-batter had sustained a left-side strain while leading Rest of India in the Irani Cup. He remains under the care of the BCCI Medical Team and is recovering well. A decision on his availability for the third match will be taken at a later stage. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Kumar Kushagra as Pant’s replacement for the first two matches," BCCI said in a statement.

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India A are set to tour New Zealand for a three-match unofficial Test series from October 24 to November 10. The matches are scheduled to be played in Lincoln and Christchurch.

The squad features several players with senior international experience, including KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. Their presence should strengthen the batting and bowling units as India A prepare for a challenging assignment overseas.

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India A’s updated squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra [WK] (1st and 2nd matches). (ANI)

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