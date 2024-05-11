Rishabh Pant to miss RCB game due to suspension for slow over-rate, fined Rs 30 lakh

New Delhi, May 11
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will miss Sunday's crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after he was handed a one-match suspension for maintaining a slow over-rate for the third time this IPL season.
Pant was also fined Rs 30 lakh for the Code of Conduct breach that took place during DC's 20-run win against Rajasthan Royals on May 7 here.
DC were 10 minutes behind time at the start of the final over in that game.
"Rishabh Pant, captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on May 7," an IPL statement read.
The Capitals had been found guilty of maintaining slow over rates against Chennai Super Kings (March 31) and Kolkata Knight Riders (April 3) earlier in the season.
"As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 lakh and suspended for one match."
All other DC players were also penalised.
"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."
DC filed an appeal challenging this ruling of the match referee which was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and stated that the decision of the match referee is final and binding.
The fifth-place DC take on seventh-place RCB as both teams look to keep their playoff hopes alive in Bengaluru on Sunday.
