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Home / Sports / Rishabh Pant to undergo second fitness test ahead of New Zealand Test tour

Rishabh Pant to undergo second fitness test ahead of New Zealand Test tour

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been given another opportunity to clear his fitness test ahead of India's upcoming tour of New Zealand after failing to pass the assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Sunday, according to Cricinfo.

Pant, who sustained a side strain during the Irani Cup in early October, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE since October 23. He has reportedly resumed batting and wicketkeeping activities as part of his recovery.

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The BCCI medical team is expected to conduct another fitness assessment within the next two days to determine whether Pant is ready to travel to New Zealand. His participation in the upcoming matches remains subject to fitness clearance.

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If declared fit, Pant is likely to join the India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A, scheduled to begin in Lincoln on November 7. The match is expected to serve as preparation ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand, with the opening Test set to begin in Wellington on November 19, the Cricinfo report added.

The selectors had named Pant in both the India A squad and the senior men's squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, subject to his fitness clearance. However, he was ruled out of the first two four-day matches between India A and New Zealand A.

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Following his unavailability, the selectors had included uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra in the India A squad for the first two matches on October 12. However, Kushagra did not feature in the playing XI, with Dhruv Jurel, who also captains the side, taking up wicketkeeping duties. Jurel is also part of India's Test squad.

Earlier, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he had no information about the availability of injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Asked about Pant's fitness and availability during the post-match press conference following India's 3-2 T20I series win, Gambhir said, “At the moment I have no information, and once I get it, we'll share it with you.”

Meanwhile, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has departed for New Zealand on Sunday and is expected to feature in the third four-day match against New Zealand A.

Bumrah, who last played in the Asian Games final in early October, was at the CoE last week, where he underwent the required preparations as part of his return-to-play routine. The fast bowler had been training and bowling in Ahmedabad, where he is based, before reporting to the CoE.

The third four-day match against New Zealand A will provide Bumrah an opportunity to regain match readiness ahead of India's Test assignment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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