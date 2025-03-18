Rising stars: The youngest debutants in ISL history

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): With a growing influx of high-quality foreign players and the emergence of promising young talents, the Indian Super League (ISL) is solidifying its position as one of Asia's most exciting football leagues, according to the official website of ISL.

One of the key aspects contributing to the ISL's growing reputation is its role in providing valuable professional exposure to young footballers who are eager to make their mark. This exposure allows them to develop their skills in a competitive environment, playing alongside and against seasoned professionals, allowing them to hone their talents and gain experience that will be invaluable as they progress in their careers.

The many young Indian players who have made their debuts over the past few seasons illuminate the league's commitment to developing the next generation of footballing stars. And as these young athletes continue to grow and shine, they promise an exciting future for Indian football, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

Therefore, let us now take a closer look at those exceptional young individuals who have managed to achieve this significant milestone of debuting in the ISL at a remarkably young age.

At a remarkably young age of 16 years and 239 days, Alfred Lalroutsang etched his name in the annals of Indian Super League (ISL) history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever grace the league. His debut, a significant moment for both the player and NorthEast United FC, came against Hyderabad FC on the February 20, 2020.

Lalroutsang was handed his opportunity by the then NorthEast United FC head coach, Khalid Jamil, making a brief appearance off the bench. While young talents like Lalengmawia Ralte and Rochharzela impressed that season, Lalroutsang's debut was a historic moment.

Guite Vanlalpeka marked a significant milestone in his burgeoning career when he stepped onto the pitch for East Bengal FC during the 2023-24 season, becoming the club's youngest player ever to feature in an ISL game. At the tender age of 16 years and 337 days, his debut appearance against Jamshedpur FC was a moment to remember, not just for him, but also for the club and its supporters.

Part of East Bengal FC's youth team, the Mizoram-born midfielder had also represented India at the junior level.

Vishal Yadav's professional journey took a major step forward when he debuted for Punjab FC against FC Goa. At just 17 years and 43 days old, he became the youngest player to make his debut this season.

Punjab FC placed a strong emphasis on youth during the 2024-25 season, providing opportunities to several youngsters and Yadav's debut will be remembered by both the club's fans and the player for years to come.

Korou Singh has emerged as a promising young star in the ISL, making his professional debut for Kerala Blasters FC against NorthEast United FC at just 17 years and 125 days old. His skillful performances have not only impressed fans but also attracted significant attention from pundits and league followers.

Despite Kerala Blasters FC failing to qualify for the playoffs, Singh has enjoyed a breakthrough season. Since his debut, he has become a regular starter, making 17 appearances and contributing two goals and four assists.

Komal Thatal, who first caught the attention of the Indian football fraternity with his performances in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, became one of the youngest players to make his ISL debut when he featured for ATK FC against Jamshedpur FC in the 2017-18 season.

Since then, Thatal has played for Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC, joining the latter in 2021. The winger has won both an ISL Cup and a League Shield in his career so far. (ANI)

