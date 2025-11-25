New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Captain Ritu Negi and vice-captain Pushpa Rana expressed joy after clinching the Women's Kabaddi World Cup title after beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final in Dhaka on Monday.

While speaking to reporters, Ritu Negi thanked everyone for their support and said the win felt significant since the World Cup was held after 13 years.

"I would like to thank everyone, and we are very happy that we have won the World Cup... I would also like to thank PM Modi, who appreciated us a lot. Our World Cup happened after 13 years, and we won it...," Ritu Negi said.

Vice-captain Pushpa Rana said she was delighted with the World Cup victory and credited the Kabaddi Federation of India and her teammates for the achievement. She added that appreciation means a lot to every sportsperson.

"We are very happy that we won the World Cup, and I would like to give the credit for this to all the members of my federation and my team members... Every sportsperson is happy when they are appreciated for their achievements..."

India showcased a dominant form throughout the tournament, winning all their group-stage matches to enter the semi-finals against Iran. They carried that momentum into the knockouts, defeating Iran 33-21 to book a spot in the final.

Chinese Taipei also went unbeaten in the group stage and reached the title match after a 25-18 win over hosts Bangladesh in the semis. But in the final, India stayed composed and clinched their second straight World Cup crown.

After the historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team and said that the victory will inspire future generations to take up the sport.

"Congratulations to our Indian Women's Kabaddi Team for making the nation proud by winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2025! They have showcased outstanding grit, skills and dedication. Their victory will inspire countless youngsters to pursue Kabaddi, dream bigger and aim higher," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

