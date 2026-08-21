Riyan Parag hails Ronaldo, reveals Manchester United connection

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Star Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has revealed that Manchester United is his favourite Premier League club, citing his childhood admiration for the team and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Speaking to JioStar, Parag said he grew up watching Manchester United and was drawn to the club's players and iconic red jersey.

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"When it comes to football, Manchester United is the team for me. I grew up watching them and admiring their players. I loved the red jersey, and I really admired Cristiano Ronaldo during his time there. So, that explains my choice," Parag said.

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Parag also opened up about his admiration for Ronaldo, calling the Portuguese star the footballer he has admired the most.

"I've always admired one player above all others, Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he came from Sporting CP as a young kid, and then what he did in the Premier League and how he elevated it. I don't think any other player comes close," he said.

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Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2003 and went on to establish himself as one of the world's leading footballers during his first spell at the club.

Earlier, Portugal legend Ronaldo indicated that he could be entering the final year of his football career, saying he wants to leave behind a spectacular legacy. The Portugal star also revealed that he already has plans for life after football, with several projects and interests lined up.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy. I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard," Ronaldo told Vogue, as per ESPN.

Ronaldo said life after football could leave a significant void, so he plans to stay active by travelling, playing and watching padel, and enjoying the rewards of a career built over 25 years of sacrifice.

"Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more; watch and play padel, which I really like; and continue to enjoy what I've earned -- what we've earned. Because after all it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice," he added.

Ronaldo was last seen in action for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026, which saw his team get eliminated in the round of 16 in July. (ANI)

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