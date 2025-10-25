Ro-Ko rewind: Rohit, Virat deliver 'One Last Dance' at Sydney, reflect on Aussie love, batting chemistry

Sydney [Australia], October 25 (ANI): India's star batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli concluded what could be their last tour to Australia with memorable knocks and an unbeaten 168 run partnership during their side's win over Australia in third Sydney ODI to prevent a series whitewash. Following their mesmerising partnership, the veterans opened up on their chemistry as a batting pair, love affair with Australian conditions and crowds and recent struggles as they came back into international cricket after a long time following their retirements from other two formats.

Advertisement

While the series was lost already, fans at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground got their money's worth with a Rohit-Virat show which they would remember forever. With a tour to Australia scheduled after the 2027 ODI World Cup, this could very well be their last outing in Australia, and the beloved 'Ro-Ko' pair did not disappoint their fans, putting out a blend of power, precision, strike rotation and technique while chasing 237 runs, one last time for the Aussie crowd, consisting of many people of the Indian diaspora.

Advertisement

Rohit scored an unbeaten 121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes, his 50th international century, while Virat bounced back after a rare set-back of two successive ODI ducks with a masterful 74* in 81 balls, with seven fours, consisting of his trademark drives, calculated strike rotation and risk-free accumulation of runs.

Advertisement

Following the match, Rohit said that he has always loved coming here and said that playing at Sydney brought back memories of his first tour to Australia, during the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series featuring Sri Lanka. During that series, he had played a valuable 66 knock during the first final of the series against Aussies, helping India win. The CB series win was India's first major bilateral/tri-nation series win Down Under, and Rohit scored a total of 235 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.57, including two fifties.

"I have always loved coming here, and enjoyed playing cricket at this venue (in Sydney). Brought back nice memories of 2008 (his first tour of Australia). It was fun," said Rohit to the broadcasters after the match.

Advertisement

While 38-year-old Rohit expressed doubt if he would come back to Australia as a cricketer with Virat, who will be 37 on November 5, he said they enjoyed their cricket regardless of all the accolades over the years.

"Forget about what happened in the last 15 years, I have always loved playing here, I think it will be the same for Virat as well. Thank you, Australia," he added.

Virat, who had been coming to international cricket after a lengthy time away just like Rohit and looked rusty during his two ducks at Perth and Adelaide, said that even though one plays international cricket for a long time, the game always shows them everything and pointed out how playing the situation brings out the best in him.

He expressed happiness for his partnership with Rohit Sharma, saying that it was their understanding of game which made them such a formidable pair over the years. During the interview, he pointed out that their era as a formidable batting pair could be traced back to the 2013 ODI series against the Aussies at home, during which both men in their early 20s played some spectacular knocks.

During the 2013 tour, Rohit scored 491 runs in six innings at an average of 122.75 and a strike rate of 108.63, including two centuries and a fifty each, with a best score of 209 at Bengaluru, which was his first ODI double ton. On the other hand, Virat scored 344 runs in five innings at an average of 114.67 and a strike rate of 123.90, including two centuries, two fifties and a best score of 115*. His 100* in 52 balls at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is still the fastest ODI ton by an Indian male cricketer.

"You might have played international cricket for a long time, but the game shows you ways (on his ducks in the first two games). Almost 37 (years old) in the next few days (Virat's birthday on November 5), but chasing always brings the best out of me. It's nice to have a big match-winning partnership with Rohit. I think from early on, we have understood the situation well, that is what we have always done well as a pair, we are probably the most experienced pair now, but back in the day when we were young - we knew we could take the game away from them with big partnerships. I think it all started in 2013 (the home series against Australia), if we put up a big partnership, play around 20 overs, we know we will go a long way in helping the team win, and even the opposition realise it. We have loved coming to this country, we have played some good cricket, thank you guys for coming in big numbers and supporting us," said Virat during his interview with the broadcasters.

The match saw both players rewrite record books in several ways. Rohit brought up his 50th international century, becoming only the third Indian and 10th overall player to do so.

Rohit also went above Virat Kohli (five centuries in 32 innings) to register his 6th century in Australia in 33 innings by a visiting batter, the most by anyone. 'Hitman' also registered his ninth century against Australia and equalled Tendulkar as the most hundreds by an Indian player against Australia in ODIs. Rohit also overtook former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly (11,363 runs) to become the ninth-highest ODI run-getter, with 11,370 runs in 276 matches and 268 innings at an average of 49.22, with 33 centuries and 59 fifties and a best score of 264.

On the other hand, Virat overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in ODIs and outdid legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the top run-getter in limited-overs international cricket.

Now in 305 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,250 runs in 293 innings at an average of 57.69, with 51 centuries and 75 fifties and a best score of 183. He surpassed Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches with 25 centuries) to get closer to Sachin. The Indian icon is the highest run-getter in the ODI format, scoring 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 fifties, and his best score being 200*.

Virat, who also has 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is to go along with his ODI runs, surpassed Sachin to become the top-run-getter across all limited-overs international cricket (ODIs and T20Is), now owning a total of 18.438 runs in both these formats as compared to Sachin's 18,436 runs. The Master Blaster had played just one T20I, scoring 10 runs.

Virat also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (69 fifty-plus scores) to have the most fifty-plus scores during ODI run-chases (70).

This is Virat's 24th 50-plus score (eight centuries and 16 fifties) in 51 innings against Australia, the joint-most alongside Sachin (24 such scores in 70 innings. Now against Australia in ODIs, he has made 2,525 runs in 51 innings and 53 matches at an average of 53.72, with eight centuries and 16 fifties and a best score of 123.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. A 61-run stand between skipper Mitchell Marsh (41 in 50 balls, with five fours and a six) and Travis Head (29 in 25 balls, with six fours) started off things for Australia.

Matt Short contributed a knock of 30 in 41 balls, with two fours, and a 59-run stand between Matt Renshaw (56 in 58 balls, with two fours) and Alex Carey (24 in 37 balls, with a four) took the Aussies to 183/3. But from there, Aussies collapsed to 236 all out in 46.4 overs, with Harshit Rana (4/39 in 8.4 overs), Washington Sundar (2/44) being the pick of the bowlers and Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav getting one each.

In the 237 run-chase, India was off to a solid start with a 69-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (24 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six). From there, something happened that fans had waited for all series, as Rohit Sharma (121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) and Virat Kohli (74* in 81 balls, with seven fours) put on an unbeaten 168-run partnership and achieved several milestones, winning the match with nine wickets still in hand.

Rohit won the 'Player of the Match' award and the 'Player of the Series' award as well for top-scoring in the series with 202 runs, including a century and a fifty each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)