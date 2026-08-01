Road to FIH World Cup: Indian strikers highlight importance of chemistry, consistency

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): From chemistry and consistency to teamwork and relentless preparation, creating an attacking move hinges on the finishing touch. A near-miss or creating a goal out of nothing is often the difference between a win and a defeat in modern hockey. That's where the synchronisation between the forward line comes into play.

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The FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 begins in just over a fortnight's time, with the Indian men's and women's teams giving the final touches to their preparations.

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Putting the spotlight on the strikers of the Indian Men's Team ahead of the showpiece tournament, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra reflected on the qualities that define India's forward line.

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Set to play in his fourth FIH World Cup, Mandeep has grown into one of the leaders of India's forward line. Having benefitted from the guidance of senior players earlier in his career, the experienced striker now embraces the responsibility of sharing those learnings with the next generation as India builds towards another FIH World Cup campaign.

"When I was younger, I used to ask a lot of questions to the senior players. I learnt a great deal from them, and now I try to pass on those experiences to the younger forwards. We talk about handling pressure, staying calm and making the right decisions in big matches," he said.

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Mandeep believes success in the circle comes from meticulous preparation.

"Our sessions as forwards are very specific. We spend a lot of time working inside the last nine yards, focusing on creating the right connections and making sure every attack has an outcome. We've also worked extensively on receiving the final pass and converting our chances," he said.

"A good striker is never just focused on scoring goals. Hockey is a team game, and the better your understanding and connection with your teammates, the more effective you'll be. Every time we enter the circle, our aim is to create an outcome, whether that's a goal, a shot on target or winning a penalty corner," he explained.

Preparing for his maiden appearance in the FIH World Cup, Shilanand Lakra says the support and guidance from senior players, particularly Mandeep, has helped him continue to grow and adapt to the demands of international hockey.

"Whenever I make a mistake, the senior players tell me where I can improve. Mandeep always motivates me and guides me. Those conversations help me keep learning and focus on getting better," said Lakra.

For the 27-year-old Lakra, the role of a modern forward extends far beyond finding the back of the net.

"My focus is always on what I can do best for the team. Whether it's creating opportunities, scoring goals or making tackles, I try to contribute in every way I can. As a forward, it's not just about scoring anymore. We are the first line of defence, and if we defend well, we make life easier for our defenders and midfielders," he said.

Abhishek, who has established himself as one of the most consistent goalscorers in the last few years, believes his consistency comes from relentless preparation, both physically and mentally.

"For a striker, consistency starts without the ball. Off-the-ball movement and pressing are extremely important because the striker is the first line of defence. Once we win possession, the next step is building a connection with the other forwards, and then comes finishing the move, whether that's scoring a goal, getting a shot on target or winning a penalty corner."

Beyond technical ability, Abhishek feels the mental side of the game is equally important when operating under pressure inside the circle.

"Composure inside the circle comes from training. Without putting in the hard work during practice, you can't expect to make the right decisions in those situations. We also work on the mental side through meditation and experience. The more you play, the calmer you become when those opportunities come your way," he stated.

India are placed in Pool D of the FIH World Cup, which will run from August 15 to 30. India will open their campaign against Wales on August 15, followed by matches against England and arch-rivals Pakistan. (ANI)

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