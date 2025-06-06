New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket have confirmed the appointment of Rob Walter as men's national team head coach, following the departure of Gary Stead, according to the ICC website.

Walter will be taking over mid-June, and his first assignment will be a tour to Zimbabwe in July. His contract runs until the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in late 2028.

Walter comes in having overseen the South African white-ball teams until April this year, stepping down after the Proteas' ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

During his tenure, the Proteas made history by reaching their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024, where they finished as runners-up to India in Barbados, following an impressive eight-match winning streak.

He also guided the 50-over team to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The news follows confirmation of Stead's exit on Thursday, when New Zealand Cricket ruled the 53-year-old out of contention for a Test-only role, and a move to employ one head coach across all three formats.

The coach enjoyed a prolific seven years in the role, with the team claiming an ICC World Test Championship victory in 2021, with the team topping the Test Rankings, and claiming a momentous 3-0 Test series sweep of India away from home last year.

Walter's family had remained based in New Zealand while he was coaching South Africa, having set up his life in Hawke's Bay following head coaching roles with Otago Volts and Central Stags in New Zealand domestic cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He coached Stags to titles in the Ford Trophy and the Plunket Shield in 2022-23. Walter also led New Zealand A on a tour of India in 2022 and has done stints as an assistant coach in the IPL. (ANI)

