Robert Lewandowski announces departure from FC Barcelona

Barcelona [Spain], May 16 (ANI): Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski announced on Saturday that he is bringing a curtain on his time at FC Barcelona at the end of the season. The Polish footballer spent four years at the Spanish club since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022.

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Taking to his X account, Lewandowski reflected on his four-year journey with FC Barcelona, saying he leaves with a sense of fulfilment. He thanked the fans for their support and described Catalonia as his "place on earth."

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https://x.com/lewy_official/status/2055613452484260086?s=20

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During his stint with the club, Lewandowski won seven trophies: three league titles (2022/23, 2024/25 and 2025/26), one Copa del Rey (2024/25) and three Spanish Super Cups (2022/23, 2024/25 and 2025/26), as per the FC Barcelona website.

"After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth," he said.

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Lewandowski thanked everyone he met during his four years at FC Barcelona and expressed special gratitude to club president Joan Laporta for giving him the opportunity to experience what he called the most memorable phase of his career.

"Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career," he added.

Since joining FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich, Lewandowski emerged as the focal point of the team's attack and played a key role up front. He leaves the club after scoring 119 goals in 191 appearances, ranking as Barcelona's 14th-highest goalscorer of all time. (ANI)

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