Robin Uthappa and Aakash Chopra hail Beyond Reach Premier League, a T10 tennis-ball tournament

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa Chopra hailed the Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPC), which is a pan-India T10 tennis-ball cricket league, envisioned to identify, nurture and promote emerging cricketing talent from across India, while strengthening grassroots sports development.

Speaking to ANI, Robin Uthappa described the league as a fantastic platform that offers young players a valuable opportunity to pursue cricket professionally. He said the tournament could help aspiring cricketers elevate their game, potentially opening doors to higher levels, including the IPL, and emphasised that dreams can emerge from anywhere.

"I think it's a fantastic league. In my view, it is a league that will present a significant opportunity for young people who want to pursue cricket as a career or as a second career. It is a great tournament. Perhaps, they can use it as a platform to take their game to the next level, and then you never know, maybe make it to the IPL. Dreams can happen from anywhere," he told ANI.

The Indian men's cricket team are facing an injury crisis ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with all-rounder Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma having been ruled out of the India vs New Zealand T20I series, owing to their respective injuries. However, Uthappa believes such things happen before a tournament and it's not a sign of worry for the Men in Blue.

"No, i dont thing this is a matter of concern. I think these things happen before a tournament," Uthappa said.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said the tournament provides a crucial platform for talented players who lack opportunities, ensuring their skills are recognised and rewarded. He added that while tennis-ball and leather-ball cricket differ, the essence of the game remains the same, and tennis-ball players can often produce more innovative and extraordinary shots.

"If you have talent but are unable to secure a platform, this tournament will definitely help you. Everyone will see you, and they will also reward you. I believe that while the leather-ball cricket and tennis-ball cricket are entirely different, the sport is the same. The tennis-ball player might not ever play the leather-ball cricket, but it could be possible that a tennis-ball player may play much more extraordinary-looking shots than the leather-ball cricketers can," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)