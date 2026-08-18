Rodri arrives in Barcelona for medical ahead of move to Spanish club

Barcelona [Spain], August 18 (ANI): Manchester City and Spain star Rodri has arrived in Barcelona for his medical ahead of his much-talked-about move to FC Barcelona, reported Sky Sports.

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As per Sky Sports, Rodri arrived at the team's training base, the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, shortly before 8 am local time.

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The World Cup-winning superstar was greeted by a crowd of Barca fans who waited for him at the entrance gate before he moved inside for his Test.

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Upon completion of his medical, he will sign a four-year-deal with the Spanish giants.

Rodri arrived at Barcelona's El Prat airport last night to finish his 65.4 million-pound deal with the club.

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Speaking to the media at the airport, he said, "I am happy to be here; it's been a few intense days, and I am thrilled to be here."

"Playing for Barcelona is a dream. We are going for the Champions League and everything else that comes our way," he added.

Rodri is being viewed as a marquee signing by Barcelona, who can take the Hansi Flick-managed side, back-to-back La Liga champions, to newer heights. After spells at Villarreal and Atletico, Rodri joined Man City back in 2019 and has made a rich CV for himself there, with four Premier League titles and a Champions League title, including European Championships and the FIFA World Cup with Spain. He was also named the 'Player of the Tournament' in both of Spain's triumphs.

The success at the Euros earned Rodri the Ballon d'Or back in 2024. (ANI)

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